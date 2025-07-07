Park City 'Everesting' endurance races to hit local trails

The 29029 Everesting hiking and endurance race will span three days, with three marathons and over 29,000 feet of climbing — the same amount of vertical feet as Mt. Everest.

Contestants will run, walk and even crawl up the mountain, ride a gondola or chair lift down, then repeat. Each day participants have 12 hours to travel at least 26.2 miles.

The three days feature different mountain marathon courses in Park City, from single track to mountain roads.

The race begins Thursday, July 10, at 6 a.m. and athletes have until 6 p.m. each day to complete the course. The final climb is Saturday.

Some trails in the area may have increased traffic or be closed during the races.

Endurance athletes Marc Hodulich and Jesse Itzler say they created the competition to give ordinary people the opportunity to do something extraordinary.

Snowbasin hosted the first Everesting event in 2017.

Sun Valley, Idaho, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hosted competitions in June.

The race now travels to Utah with competitions in Park City this week and Snowbasin races July 31 to Aug. 3. Next endurance athletes to the north will have a chance in Canada at Whistler and Mont-Tremblant.

The final competition is in Vermont in October.

All races are sold out.