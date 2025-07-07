© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City 'Everesting' endurance races to hit local trails

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 7, 2025 at 4:45 PM MDT
Leg detail of a competitive, athletic young man running off road outdoors through the woods on a trail in the afternoon wearing sportswear.
AYAimages
/
Adobe Stock

An endurance competition is making its inaugural stop in Park City this week with more than 200 athletes looking to climb the height of Mt. Everest.

The 29029 Everesting hiking and endurance race will span three days, with three marathons and over 29,000 feet of climbing — the same amount of vertical feet as Mt. Everest.

Contestants will run, walk and even crawl up the mountain, ride a gondola or chair lift down, then repeat. Each day participants have 12 hours to travel at least 26.2 miles.

The three days feature different mountain marathon courses in Park City, from single track to mountain roads.

The race begins Thursday, July 10, at 6 a.m. and athletes have until 6 p.m. each day to complete the course. The final climb is Saturday.

Some trails in the area may have increased traffic or be closed during the races.

Endurance athletes Marc Hodulich and Jesse Itzler say they created the competition to give ordinary people the opportunity to do something extraordinary.

Snowbasin hosted the first Everesting event in 2017.

Sun Valley, Idaho, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hosted competitions in June.

The race now travels to Utah with competitions in Park City this week and Snowbasin races July 31 to Aug. 3. Next endurance athletes to the north will have a chance in Canada at Whistler and Mont-Tremblant.

The final competition is in Vermont in October.

All races are sold out.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver