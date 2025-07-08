© 2025 KPCW

Leadership class applications now open for Park City, Heber

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:18 PM MDT
Locals attend the 2024 Leadership Symposium, which is a program co-sponsored by Leadership Park City, Park City Municipal Corporation, Summit County and the Park City Chamber Bureau, at the Blair Education Center.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Locals attend the 2024 Leadership Symposium at the Blair Education Center.

Applications are now open for the next leadership classes in Park City and Heber.

Leadership Park City will accept up to 35 people for Class 32 later this year. Applicants must live or work in Summit County.

Organizers say the year-long civic and leadership training connects participants with the stakeholders and issues impacting local life.

Starting in October, the tuition-free class meets once a month. A 5-day tour to learn from another similar city is also required. Participants are asked to cover their lodging and personal expenses during the City Tour.

Applications for Leadership Park City are due Aug. 22.

Heber’s Leadership Academy is a nine-month program to help participants expand professional networks and become more involved in their community. Tuition is $275 and covers meals, activities and materials.

It meets once a month from August to May. Applications are due Aug. 18.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.
