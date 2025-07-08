Park City Chamber awards sustainability grants to local organizations

The 3rd annual Sustainable Tourism Grants gave up to $30,000 to each awardee, including winter cross-country ski access at Summit Land Conservancy’s Osguthorpe Farm , recycling events with Recycle Utah and voluntourism programs with the National Ability Center .

Other grant recipients include:



Alf Engen Ski Museum

Park City Historical Society

Raising Voices Film & Conversation Series

Summit Community Gardens (EATS)

Summit Arts Market

East and South Summit Pop-up Film Screenings

Western Uinta Hut System

Park City Historic Mine Hiking Trail

North Summit newsletter

CREATE PC Local Artist Collective

Park City Opera ("The Barber of Seville")

More than 30 applications were submitted this year, and the chamber awarded a total of $150,000 to 14 grant recipients.

The chamber’s Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle says grants were awarded based on project impact and alignment with the Sustainable Tourism Plan .

The Sustainable Tourism Grant program was launched in 2022 to balance community, environmental and economic benefits.

The chamber continues to support other community-led initiatives aligned with sustainable tourism goals including the Zero Food Waste Restaurant Cohort , a collaboration with the Park City Community Foundation which launched on June 3.