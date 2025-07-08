Park City Chamber awards sustainability grants to local organizations
The Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau has awarded 14 local nonprofits with grants to support sustainable tourism projects.
The 3rd annual Sustainable Tourism Grants gave up to $30,000 to each awardee, including winter cross-country ski access at Summit Land Conservancy’s Osguthorpe Farm, recycling events with Recycle Utah and voluntourism programs with the National Ability Center.
Other grant recipients include:
- Alf Engen Ski Museum
- Park City Historical Society
- Raising Voices Film & Conversation Series
- Summit Community Gardens (EATS)
- Summit Arts Market
- East and South Summit Pop-up Film Screenings
- Western Uinta Hut System
- Park City Historic Mine Hiking Trail
- North Summit newsletter
- CREATE PC Local Artist Collective
- Park City Opera ("The Barber of Seville")
More than 30 applications were submitted this year, and the chamber awarded a total of $150,000 to 14 grant recipients.
The chamber’s Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle says grants were awarded based on project impact and alignment with the Sustainable Tourism Plan.
The Sustainable Tourism Grant program was launched in 2022 to balance community, environmental and economic benefits.
The chamber continues to support other community-led initiatives aligned with sustainable tourism goals including the Zero Food Waste Restaurant Cohort, a collaboration with the Park City Community Foundation which launched on June 3.
The Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau is a financial supporter of KPCW.