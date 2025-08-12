Toly, Zegarra lead Park City Council primary race

According to unofficial results from the Summit County Clerk Eve Furse’s Office Tuesday, incumbent Tana Toly is leading the primary race for Park City Council with nearly 22% of the vote.

Diego Zegarra was a close second, with 19%.

Incumbent Jeremy Rubell was in third after the first round of results, collecting support from 13% of local voters.

John Kenworthy was fourth with over 11%, however, Beth Armstrong was only eight votes behind.

Danny Glasser was sixth, 17 votes behind Armstrong.

Molly Miller had tallied 8% of the vote for Park City Council while Ian Hartley had secured nearly 4% Tuesday night.

The Summit County Clerk’s Office said another round of results will be released Wednesday. It was unclear Tuesday night how many ballots were left to count in the Park City Council primary race.

The top four candidates will advance to the general election Nov. 4. Parkites will elect two city council members and a mayor this year. A primary wasn't necessary in the mayoral race because there are only two candidates — Ryan Dickey and Jack Rubin.