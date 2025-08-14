Toly leads most neighborhoods in Park City Council primary results

In Park Meadows, where over 2,000 votes were cast, Tana Toly led the way with 21% of the vote, followed by Diego Zegarra with 20%. Jeremy Rubell, Beth Armstrong, John Kenworthy and Danny Glasser each had around 11% of votes in the neighborhood, which had the largest voting pool in the primary election.

Toly led again in Deer Valley with 19% of votes. Rubell was close behind at 17%, followed by Zegarra with 16%. Kenworthy collected 13%, ahead of Glasser and Armstrong, who each had around 10%.

Toly also performed strongly in Prospector, with nearly 30% of votes. Zegarra was second there with 20%. Molly Miller outperformed in her home neighborhood, earning over 17% of votes. Every other candidate had less than 10% in Prospector.

In Thaynes, Toly led with 19% of votes, with Rubell finishing just behind with over 18%. Zegarra won 17% there followed by Armstrong with 14%.

Toly was only bested in Old Town, where she got 21% of votes to Zegarra’s 24%. Rubell and Kenworthy each got 14% of votes.

Based on the unofficial vote count released so far, Toly, Zegarra, Rubell and Kenworthy will advance to the general election, where Parkites will elect two council members and a mayor.

A primary wasn’t necessary for the mayoral race because there are only two candidates — Ryan Dickey and Jack Rubin.

Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg said there are 22 outstanding ballots that require signature verification.

Additional results will likely not be released until the official canvass on Aug. 26.