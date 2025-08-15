Park City Council eliminates Rail Trail option in state Route 248 study

Residents packed Park City Council chambers Aug. 14 to oppose any consideration of using the Rail Trail as a potential spot for future transportation modes, such as light rail.

Data collected from a Prospector Park open house earlier this month showed that 98% of residents were against changing the Rail Trail from the pedestrian and cyclist haven that it is today.

The Park City Council unanimously signaled support Aug. 14 for eliminating the Rail Trail as part of its ongoing study for the future of state Route 248.

With the consent of the council, Park City Mayor Nann Worel requested a future discussion about a potential redesign of the trail.

“I’m extremely concerned about safety on the Rail Trail,” Worel said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Aug. 15.

As for the transportation study, the council will continue to evaluate the feasibility of bus rapid transit and light rail along the state Route 248 corridor. However, some elected officials expressed a clear preference for bus rapid transit.

Council members said they’d like to see a cost estimate for light rail, but don’t want to spend significant resources on researching that option.

They also remain interested in exploring flex lanes, which would reverse traffic flow during rush hour to ease congestion.

Park City officials say they want to make a final decision about the roadway by early next year.

