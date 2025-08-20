Empire Pass development part of land swap moves forward

On Aug. 13 the Park City Planning Commission approved proposals to add two separate subdivisions in Empire Pass along Marsac Avenue as part of a land swap supported by the Park City Council.

The commission approved one application that will create a 1.5 acre lot for four multifamily units along Marsac Avenue across from One Empire Pass.

A separate application for three single-family lots above the Mid Mountain Trailhead was also approved.

The trade could yield Park City over 300 acres of property and water rights in exchange for the development of seven residential units. It was proposed by Redus Park City LLC, the owner of various parcels throughout town that were previously held by United Park City Mines.

Redus is owned by Wells Fargo and Midtown Acquisitions. It acquired land in Park City through foreclosure proceedings.

The property conveyed to the city would include several historical mining sites and three major trailheads — Empire Pass, Daly Canyon and Mid Mountain.

Both developments would require the rerouting of trails, including the Empire Link, Mid Mountain and Tour De Suds trails.

During public comment at planning commission Aug. 13, several nearby residents spoke against the development plans, citing concerns about building on steep slopes and exceptions to height and setback restrictions.

The next step of the projects will require Redus, or a future developer, to file applications for conditional use permits. That review by the planning commission will focus on whether the proposed design complies with development standards.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.