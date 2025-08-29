Longtime Park City Chamber leader honored with spirit of hospitality award

Bill Malone took over as head of the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau in 1999 after serving in similar roles in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Steamboat, Colorado.

During his 21-year tenure, Malone led the chamber through the 2002 Winter Games and championed numerous initiatives, including the implementation of the Summit County RAP tax and sporting events like the Triple Crown baseball tournament and the Tour of Utah.

He also helped launch the International Ski Pass and the Quick Start program, where a boarding pass could become a same-day lift ticket.

The Park City Chamber became the first destination marketing organization in Utah to earn official certification under Malone’s leadership.

On Wednesday at the chamber’s annual meeting at the Pendry hotel, Malone was honored with the Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award, which recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact on the hospitality community.

Rademan, who served as Park City planning director and created the Leadership Park City program, presented the award along with Park City Economic Development Director Chris Eggleton.

Park City Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said the town “has been forever enriched” by Malone’s dedication and leadership.

“You would be hard pressed to find a single organization or entity in Park City that has not been bettered by Bill’s contributions over the years,” Wesselhoff said.

Along with other ski towns, Malone also worked for local chambers of commerce in central Delaware, upstate New York and Ocean County, New Jersey.

The Park City Chamber is a financial supporter of KPCW.