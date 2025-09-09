Park City photographers win big at Utah State Fair

Out of the more than 1,300 photography entries from across the state, nine Parkites earned prizes.

That includes club members Liz Dranow, Howard Meltzer and David Winegar. Each also received top photography honors at the 2024 fair .

Meltzer received first place in the abstract category with his photo, “The Portal.”

Dranow, who swept the animal portrait category last year, received the first-place prize in the pets category with her “Homeward Bound at Last” photo.

Winegar excelled in the black and white space with a first-place honor for his photograph titled, “Shades of Summer.”

Park City Photography Club member David Breslauer achieved a milestone this year, earning best in show honors in both fine art and black and white categories with his works, “Purple Wings of Faxifoss” and “Taking Flight.”

Parkite Mary Perry also cleaned up at this year’s competition, earning four first-place awards in the fine art, wildlife, landscape and only at the fair categories.

All photos will be hanging at the Utah State Fair through Sept. 14.

The Park City Photography Club is open to photographers of all levels and offers monthly meetings, workshops and field outings.

