Local artists to participate in annual drawing competition this weekend
Over two-dozen artists will gather at the Kimball Art Center Saturday for the ninth annual Monster Drawing Rally.
The live drawing event is a partnership between the Arts County of Park City & Summit County and the Kimball Art Center.
Spectators can buy a ticket to watch the drawing competition and see local artists’ creative processes. Participants could even take home a new piece of art to add to their collections.
The event begins at 3 p.m. Kids 5 and under are free.