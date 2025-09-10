© 2025 KPCW

Local artists to participate in annual drawing competition this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:15 PM MDT
Artists work at the 2024 Monster Drawing Rally at the Kimball Art Center.
Artists work at the 2024 Monster Drawing Rally at the Kimball Art Center.

Over two-dozen artists will gather at the Kimball Art Center Saturday for the ninth annual Monster Drawing Rally.

The live drawing event is a partnership between the Arts County of Park City & Summit County and the Kimball Art Center.

Spectators can buy a ticket to watch the drawing competition and see local artists’ creative processes. Participants could even take home a new piece of art to add to their collections.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Kids 5 and under are free.
