Park City’s plans for Main Street focused on transportation improvements

Last year Park City presented the Main Street Area Plan, a broad redevelopment concept aimed at revitalizing the heart of Old Town.

Instead of moving forward with the comprehensive plan, the Park City Council opted to take a gradual approach, starting with traffic and circulation improvements.

The city has contracted with Salt Lake City-based consultant Kimley Horn to study potential road improvements along Main Street and neighboring Swede Alley.

Park City Economic Development Director Chris Eggleton said they are evaluating several ideas, including a one-way traffic flow on Main Street.

“I think the big part about the pedestrian and circulation improvements that the council and the public and everyone really focused its attention on was the goal of putting people first,” Eggleton said. “Making Main Street and the surrounding areas really pedestrian-friendly, and that includes some wider sidewalks, safer crossings, improved wayfinding… easier for residents and visitors to explore on foot.”

Full interview: Park City Economic Development Director Chris Eggleton on the Main Street Area Plan Listen • 14:22

Eggleton said they’re aiming to balance the need for tourism with creating a space for locals.

A high priority for the city is improving several public spaces along Main Street, such as the Ninth Street and Miners parks.

Separately, Park City is studying a potential aerial transit connection between Deer Valley’s Snow Park base and the China Bridge garage.

The southern portion of the garage is deteriorating and repairs are required to keep it operating in the coming years. Earlier this year a majority of the city council expressed support for studying aerial transit between Snow Park and China Bridge, in conjunction with broader redevelopment plans for the property.

“Deer Valley has remained one of the integral initiation spots of visitation for our Main Street visitors,” Eggleton said. “If we can actually get individuals coming from the Deer Valley area and get to Main Street by not using cars, that’s one of the goals that the aerial transportation would help solve.”

Eggleton said the city council will get an update with more details on the Main Street Area Plan before the end of the year.

