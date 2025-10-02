High Valley Transit to expand micro operations to Park City Heights

High Valley Transit says it will expand its microtransit operations to Park City Heights.

The free ride share service operates in specific locations in Summit and Wasatch counties to give residents an on-demand way to get from place to place.

Right now, the only location to transfer between High Valley Transit and Park City Transit is at the Fresh Market stop on Park Avenue.

The partnership will expand High Valley’s boundaries to the Park City Transit stop at the base of Park City Heights in mid October.

High Valley also offers complimentary ADA transit services, called Valley Ride, for people unable to use the fixed-route bus system.