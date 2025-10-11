© 2025 KPCW

Guardsman Pass to close Saturday night

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published October 11, 2025 at 2:13 PM MDT
Guardsman Pass will temporarily close Saturday night.
Utah Department of Transportation
Guardsman Pass will temporarily close starting Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation opted to close Route 190, which connects Park City to Big Cottonwood Canyon, due to forecasted weather conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, snow showers are likely in the area throughout Saturday night.

Guardsman Pass is expected to reopen Sunday at 7:30 a.m. However, the closure could continue if UDOT’s maintenance team determines conditions are not safe on the seasonal roadway.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
