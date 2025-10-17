Local athletes named to U.S. Freestyle team

The aerials team is led by the 2025 mixed team world champions Kaila Kuhn, Quinn Dehlinger and Chris Lillis. All three call Utah home.

Also on the aerials A Team, Park City resident Winter Vinecki and Utahn Karena Elliott return to represent the U.S.

University of Utah student Ashley Caldwell also made the top-tier team.

Park City residents dominate the U.S Aerials rookie team with Kyra Dossa, Tasia Tanner, Connor Curran and Ian Schoenwald all representing the town and the Park City Ski and Snowboard Club.

U of U alum Dani Leob and Ashton Salwan have been named to the rookie team along with Utah Valley University student Justin Schoenwald.

On the moguls A Team, Wasatch Freestyle Parkites Kylie Kariotis, Charlie Mickel and Nick Page will represent the U.S. this season.

Jaelin Kauf and Kai Owens, both U grads, also made the team.

Nearly all of the moguls rookie team represent Park City as well, with Kasey Hogg, Alli Macuga, Dylan Marcellini and Cole McDonald prepared to compete this season. Their teammate, Abby McLarnon, another Ute, is a team up-and-comer who took bronze at the 2025 FIS Junior World Ski Championships.

The 2025-2026 Freestyle World Cup season will begin in Ruka, Finland, Dec. 6. The Olympic team will be announced later this year.