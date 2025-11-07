Park City Council approves Silly Sunday 2026 dates

Almost 180,000 people attended the 2025 market, according to a report during an October Park City Council meeting. It said July 20 and Aug. 31 were the busiest days.

The high-traffic days aligned with the Extreme Cup Soccer Tournament and Labor Day.

The Park Silly calendar will start a week later next year, opening June 7.

Park Silly Sunday Market 2026 dates:

June 7, 14, 21 and 28.

July 12 and 19

Aug. 30

Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine.

Find complete Park Silly Sunday Market details and vendor information here.