Park City Council approves Silly Sunday 2026 dates
The Park Silly Sunday Market will return to Main Street on 11 Sundays next year.
Almost 180,000 people attended the 2025 market, according to a report during an October Park City Council meeting. It said July 20 and Aug. 31 were the busiest days.
The high-traffic days aligned with the Extreme Cup Soccer Tournament and Labor Day.
The Park Silly calendar will start a week later next year, opening June 7.
Park Silly Sunday Market 2026 dates:
June 7, 14, 21 and 28.
July 12 and 19
Aug. 30
Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27
It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine.
Find complete Park Silly Sunday Market details and vendor information here.