Park City students honor military members on Veterans Day

High school students from Park City’s chapter of the Young Men’s Service League and the Park City American Legion Post 14 marked local military graves Friday ahead of the holiday honoring those who have served their country.

Originally Armistice Day, Americans first observed the holiday Nov. 11, 1919, to memorialize the end of World War I.

YMSL member and Park City High sophomore Hudson Phillip helped decorate servicemembers' graves in the Park City and Glenwood cemeteries with red carnations and American flags.

It’s part of the national flags and flowers challenge started in 2015.

“We basically did this to honor the veterans that have served for our country and still are currently serving,” he said.

They placed mementos for more than 170 veterans across the two cemeteries. It was the first time flags and flowers adorned Glenwood graves as part of the national movement.

Phillips said the experience made him feel connected to the veterans.

“They're the reason why we are a free country and it feels good when you are honoring people that are giving up their life for you,” he said.

The service league will clear the graves after Veterans Day and return in December with American Legion Post 14 to honor servicemembers during a Wreaths Across America ceremony.