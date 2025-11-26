Avalanche experts warn about dangers of early season slides

The Utah Avalanche Center has already received its first reported avalanche of the season.

The Nov. 23 slide in Little Cottonwood Canyon was more than a foot deep and about 150 feet wide. UAC Executive Director Caroline Miller said even in the early season it is crucial to check snow and avalanche reports before heading out.

“In short, it's certainly a dynamic season. Even when it seems like there's not much snow down in the valley floors or in our yards, there is some snow up in the hills on various aspects, and that can lead to a variety of outcomes once more snow comes,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday.

The center offers daily avalanche forecasts spanning the state throughout the winter, typically beginning in December.

Seven years ago the Utah State Legislature passed a bill designating the first week of December as Avalanche Awareness Week. Miller said the UAC will host events across the state, including Park City, to raise awareness.

“The first week of December annually will be celebrated to remind folks about the importance of avalanche awareness, avalanche education across the state, and also remembering those who have lost their lives due to avalanche incidents,” she said.

The kickoff party is Dec. 1 at Sugar House Park. Awareness manager Liam McDonald said some furry friends will join the party.

“The avalanche dogs are really used in cases where people don't have the proper equipment to dig someone out of an avalanche,” he said. “They'll be at the Sugar House Park kickoff party. We'll also have a Life Flight helicopter in the park. We'll have stations to practice with your beacon and some wilderness medicine skills.”

The UAC will open the Pinebrook beacon park Dec. 4 for people to test their beacons before heading to the backcountry.

The following week the UAC and Know Before You Go will host a free, hour-long awareness class at White Pine Touring. The class is Dec. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.