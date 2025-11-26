© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Avalanche experts warn about dangers of early season slides

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:56 PM MST
In this Jan. 4, 2013 photo, Students using avalanche scanners look for a target during an avalanche safety course held on Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. Where backcountry safety education once stressed the mechanics of avalanches and snow science, training courses now incorporate a focus on human factors such as how to make better decisions, manage group dynamics and speak up should danger arise.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
FILE - Students using avalanche scanners look for a target during an avalanche safety course held on Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. Where backcountry safety education once stressed the mechanics of avalanches and snow science, training courses now incorporate a focus on human factors such as how to make better decisions, manage group dynamics and speak up should danger arise.

Despite low snowfall, early season avalanches can happen. The Utah Avalanche Center is trying to get ahead of the slides.

The Utah Avalanche Center has already received its first reported avalanche of the season.

The Nov. 23 slide in Little Cottonwood Canyon was more than a foot deep and about 150 feet wide. UAC Executive Director Caroline Miller said even in the early season it is crucial to check snow and avalanche reports before heading out.

“In short, it's certainly a dynamic season. Even when it seems like there's not much snow down in the valley floors or in our yards, there is some snow up in the hills on various aspects, and that can lead to a variety of outcomes once more snow comes,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday

The center offers daily avalanche forecasts spanning the state throughout the winter, typically beginning in December.

Seven years ago the Utah State Legislature passed a bill designating the first week of December as Avalanche Awareness Week. Miller said the UAC will host events across the state, including Park City, to raise awareness.

FULL INTERVIEW: Utah Avalanche Center's Liam McDonald and Caroline Miller

“The first week of December annually will be celebrated to remind folks about the importance of avalanche awareness, avalanche education across the state, and also remembering those who have lost their lives due to avalanche incidents,” she said. 

The kickoff party is Dec. 1 at Sugar House Park. Awareness manager Liam McDonald said some furry friends will join the party.

“The avalanche dogs are really used in cases where people don't have the proper equipment to dig someone out of an avalanche,” he said. “They'll be at the Sugar House Park kickoff party. We'll also have a Life Flight helicopter in the park. We'll have stations to practice with your beacon and some wilderness medicine skills.”

The UAC will open the Pinebrook beacon park Dec. 4 for people to test their beacons before heading to the backcountry.

The following week the UAC and Know Before You Go will host a free, hour-long awareness class at White Pine Touring. The class is Dec. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver