© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City to kick off holidays amid delayed ski season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 26, 2025 at 5:05 PM MST
Fireworks over Canyons Village.
Andy Wright
Fireworks over Canyons Village.

There’s not much snow but locals and visitors can still get a taste of winter over the Thanksgiving holiday.

While ski areas wait on Mother Nature to open chair lifts, Woodward Park City reservations are open for tubing Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday until 6 p.m.

Park City Mountain will kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree lighting at Canyons Village Friday. The free event also features live music and fireworks.

The ski area is debuting its Sunrise Gondola with scenic rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

The mountain will also reopen its summer Mountain Coaster and Flying Eagle Zipline for the holiday weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., conditions permitting.

Santa is making an early visit to Park City this weekend as well. He will be at Park City Mountain Village Friday and Saturday for photos and to deliver messages to the North Pole.

Park City will celebrate Small Business Saturday with live music up and down Main Street and a holiday lighting event at 5:30 p.m. in Miner’s Park.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver