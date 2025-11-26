Park City to kick off holidays amid delayed ski season

While ski areas wait on Mother Nature to open chair lifts, Woodward Park City reservations are open for tubing Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday until 6 p.m.

Park City Mountain will kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree lighting at Canyons Village Friday. The free event also features live music and fireworks.

The ski area is debuting its Sunrise Gondola with scenic rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

The mountain will also reopen its summer Mountain Coaster and Flying Eagle Zipline for the holiday weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., conditions permitting.

Santa is making an early visit to Park City this weekend as well. He will be at Park City Mountain Village Friday and Saturday for photos and to deliver messages to the North Pole.

Park City will celebrate Small Business Saturday with live music up and down Main Street and a holiday lighting event at 5:30 p.m. in Miner’s Park.