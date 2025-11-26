Summit Bike Share rides up 40%, covering 69K miles this summer

From May to November, county residents and visitors took nearly 24,000 rides this season. That is a 40% increase from 2024.

The e-bike service has 26 stations across Summit County with a 210-bike fleet.

It debuted three new stations at the Canyons’ Frostwood Village, the Park City visitor center and the county courthouse in Coalville.

In total, riders traveled more than 69,000 miles, burned a collective 3.9 million calories and reduced carbon emissions by 29 tons.

The bike share group said that’s equal to burning almost 3,000 gallons of gas. The service returns for riders when the snow clears in the spring.