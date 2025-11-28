Park City recreation hosts youth-focused winter events

Events for kids looking to get into the holiday spirit begin Friday, Dec. 12, with a gingerbread building class at the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center.

That’s for ages five to 18 and is part of the PC MARC’s monthly craft series.

The following Friday, Dec. 19, is the flashlight candy cane hunt in the MARC’s gym, for kids three to eight.

“The last couple of years we've had a surprise guest at the flashlight candy cane hunt. We don't want to talk about it too much, just in case, but I have a good feeling that he'll return this year,” recreation IT and marketing manager Jessica Moransaid on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 28.

Both holiday events tend to sell out, Moran said.

The MARC is hosting a free safety course geared toward older kids. The Utah Avalanche Center will provide a teen-focused avalanche awareness class Dec. 15.

On Dec. 4, 10 and 16, the MARC will have ski and snowboard waxing workshops. The rec center hosts wilderness first aid clinics monthly, with special emphasis on the types of outdoor recreation Parkites enjoy.

Registration for all the events is available online. Prices vary, but residents don’t need to be MARC members to participate.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.