Government offices, liquor stores close to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

To mark the day of remembrance, government offices will close and other local services won’t be available. Locals and visitors have until Saturday night to visit state liquor stores before they close Sunday and Monday.

The Park City MARC and Basin Rec. Fieldhouse will be open regular hours.

Wasatch County Monday trash collection will be delayed until Tuesday. Summit County garbage services won’t be affected.

The Park City Library and all Summit County Library branches will close while the Wasatch County Library remains open.

U.S. Post Offices are closed for the federal holiday and no mail will be delivered. Most banks will also close for the federal holiday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized on the third Monday of January, typically on or around the late leader’s Jan. 15 birthday.