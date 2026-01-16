New senior center plans will include only surface parking, 13,000 square foot building

The Park City Council revisited proposals for a new senior center at its meeting Thursday to narrow down what the space should look like.

The Mawhinney parking lot across from the Park City Library has been identified as the center’s future home.

With the library close by, Park City Film’s plans to increase screenings and the senior center on the same block, parking was the biggest topic. Staff asked the council to decide how many spots they want and whether there should be a combination of underground and surface-level parking.

Councilmembers Tana Toly, Ed Parigian and Diego Zegarra all preferred the option with 47 surface parking spots. That’s the same number as is currently at the lot.

Park City Municipal Park City councilmembers Tana Toly, Ed Parigian and Diego Zegarra's preferred senior center option.

The option also provides flexibility for building design and maintains up to 51% open space for the lot. However, Parigian said he would only support the alternative with more parking.

“I know that spot, I know what the library is going to say … if the senior center is going to grow, we need more than what we have on there now. We really do,” he said.

Staff has identified two options for future parking growth, including four stalls on the north side of the lot and 19 spots on the northeast corner.

Toly said she is fine with having the minimum of parking spots required by the zoning — 30 — as the size of the senior center is more important. She also didn’t like options with underground parking.

“Every time we start to dig in this community, we find it ends up costing about twice as much,” Toly said. “I really think we’re gonna be spending a lot more than we think on underground.”

Councilmember Bill Ciraco, on the other hand, preferred an option with underground parking as it gives flexibility for future center expansions and parking options.

The council was on the same page regarding the size of the building, however. They agreed 10,000 square feet wouldn’t meet the needs of local senior citizens and are instead looking at a center that’s at least 13,000 square feet.

A building that size with 47 surface parking spots would cost about $14.4 million.