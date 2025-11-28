Woodward Park City opens tubing lanes as warm weather thwarts Utah ski season

Under sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s, Utahns eager to start the ski season got their first slides in at Woodward Park City’s opening day Friday.

With limited snowfall, Woodward’s Luke Giacopelli said the team wanted to open what they could. That’s about half of its tubing lanes so far.

“We're really excited to get something open for the season,” he said. “It's been really exciting and fun seeing everyone who's in town in Park City for Thanksgiving break to come out here and enjoy it.”

In between tubing runs, visitors enjoyed s’mores and relaxed in the campfire zone.

Giacopelli said Woodward’s indoor operations are in full swing, including the skate park, foam pit and trampoline park. In all, he said Woodward saw around 1,000 visitors Friday.

The team is working on snow to open all areas with no date set for the terrain park and Hot Laps lift.

“For us to run optimally, you know, we need to get to a point where we're running snow guns throughout the day and night,” he said. “Last couple nights, it's gotten cold enough for us to blow snow, but we haven't had it cold enough to be on a 24-hour cycle.”

When there is enough snow, Giacopelli said Woodward expects to host potential Olympic athletes gearing up for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games in Italy.