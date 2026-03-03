© 2026 KPCW

3 people hospitalized after multiple crashes involving cows on I-80 in Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:47 PM MST
A car hit a cow on eastbound Intestate 80 near Coalville Monday, March 3. The three passengers were taken to the hospital.
North Summit Fire Service District
Two crashes happened around 8 p.m. Monday involving cows on Interstate 80.

Three people have been injured after two crashes involving cows on Interstate 80 near Coalville Monday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol said an eastbound semi truck clipped a cow, killing the animal and disabling the tractor trailer just before 8 p.m.

Shortly after that, a mother and two children also driving eastbound on I-80 hit a cow, rolling the vehicle, near mile marker 162.

Troopers said the family was taken to the hospital where all three were treated for minor injuries.

The North Summit Fire Service District initially said two people were ejected in the crash. Highway patrollers later confirmed that was incorrect and no one was thrown from the vehicle.

The freeway was closed for about an hour Monday night for crews to clear the road.

The Summit County Sheriff’s office says open grazing isn’t allowed on or along highways. It’s not yet clear where the cows came from or how they got onto the interstate.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver