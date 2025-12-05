Utah safety officials warn about ‘concerning rise’ in pedestrian deaths

Last December, nine pedestrians were killed on Utah’s roads. Eight of those were during dark or low-light hours.

That’s compared to three deaths in December 2023.

DPS says the concerning rise in pedestrian deaths is continuing this year. Since Nov. 23, there have been three pedestrian fatalities, all during low-light hours.

State safety officials say pedestrians and drivers have a shared responsibility to look out for each other.

Pedestrians are advised to wear reflective clothing and use crosswalks, while following crosswalks signal signs. Making eye contact with drivers before entering the roadway is also recommended.

Drivers are advised to be patient with pedestrians and to expect someone at corners and intersections.

Dusk, dawn and dark hours increase the risk for an auto-pedestrian crash. Safety officials ask everyone to take extra caution as foot traffic increases during the holidays.