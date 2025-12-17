Park City Council to conserve most of 340-acre Clark Ranch as open space

After nearly an hour of public comment Nov. 6 , the Park City Council delayed a decision on the Clark Ranch Conservation Easement.

Now, the easement is on the council’s Dec. 18 meeting agenda for approval.

Clark Ranch is 344 acres in the Quinn’s Junction area. The city bought the land in 2014 and has been negotiating with the Alexander Company for the past year. They want to develop about 200 units, the majority of which would be affordable housing, on a slice of land south of Park City Heights.

Some community members raised concerns the allowed development could expand from 10 acres up to 15 while others said all of Clark Ranch should be preserved.

Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon said the updated easement plan still sets aside 15 acres for housing. However, it clarifies that 5 acres of the 15-acre parcel will be a buffer with no development allowed.

“We have the commitment from the Alexander Company, our partner and developer of the affordable housing project, to confine the development within 10 acres,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday.

That includes stormwater retention and roads.

Sneddon said the city and developer will determine the location of that 10-acre development in the first quarter of 2026. Once that’s decided, the council will put the remaining 5-acre buffer under protection.

“We have really tried to present an option that's going to give the council the ability to adopt the conservation easement before the end of the year … while also giving us some flexibility to problem solve and to move forward on the Clark Ranch affordable housing development,” Sneddon said.

The Park City Council will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall. No public comment will be accepted before the Clark Ranch Conservation Easement decision.

