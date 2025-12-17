Park City ranked as most expensive ski town in US
New data from travel tech company HotelPlanner looked a the average nightly cost at the post popular ski towns in the U.S.
Park City has topped the list of most expensive ski towns in the U.S. for the 2025-2026 winter season.
Travel + Leisure magazine reports it analyzed booking data from top ski destinations including many in Utah and Colorado.
Stays in Park City had the highest price tags averaging more than $1,600 per night, beating out Colorado neighbors Aspen and Vail.
A night in Aspen averages about $1,200 while Vail runs around $970, travel publication, The Manual, reports.
Salt Lake City was one of the most popular for hotel bookings with an average nightly rate around $380.