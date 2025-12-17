© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City ranked as most expensive ski town in US

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:23 PM MST
Park City's Town Lift Plaza on the morning of Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Park City's Town Lift Plaza on the morning of Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

New data from travel tech company HotelPlanner looked a the average nightly cost at the post popular ski towns in the U.S.

Park City has topped the list of most expensive ski towns in the U.S. for the 2025-2026 winter season.

Travel + Leisure magazine reports it analyzed booking data from top ski destinations including many in Utah and Colorado.

Stays in Park City had the highest price tags averaging more than $1,600 per night, beating out Colorado neighbors Aspen and Vail.

A night in Aspen averages about $1,200 while Vail runs around $970, travel publication, The Manual, reports.

Salt Lake City was one of the most popular for hotel bookings with an average nightly rate around $380.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver