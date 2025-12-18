Park City band celebrates longest night of the year with annual solstice party

Park City singer-songwriter Bryon Friedman is the brain behind Freedog’s Winter Solstice Experience. He said they want to brighten the longest night of the year donning sequins and sporting colors of blue, silver and white.

“Our goal is to make the room look like a snow globe this year," he said.

Friedman said the band, often seen at Park City’s City Park and similar venues, goes all out for the solstice show.

“These are special to us, and we tend to really try to increase the production value on these shows,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “So we're bringing in a much bigger sound system this year, a really nice light package.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Freedog's Bryon Friedman on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Listen • 5:54

The 21-and-up celebration is at the Prospector Conference Center and Theatre Saturday evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“We've got a really cool lineup,” Friedman said. “Simply B is going to start off the night. He's a one-man funk band that does a lot of looping and pedal work. And then we have another special guest, Megan Blue, an incredible soul singer and blues singer, who's going to be joining us for the night.”

Friedman said Freedog will hit the stage around 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online. General admission is $35 and $100 for VIP. Friedman says that includes a private bartender and unobstructed views.