Arts Council of Park City and Summit County celebrate the holiday season

In addition to the monthly gallery stroll in Park City, locals and visitors can see special winter-themed artwork on Main Street and Canyons Village at the annual snow globe and gondola strolls.

Arts council marketing manager Kendall Kelly says each snow globe on Park City’s Main Street hides a snowflake for people to find.

“It really is such a fun experience to walk up and down Main Street and have a mission to go see all of those,” she said on KPCW’s "Local News Hour” Tuesday.

In addition to the seven snow globes, Canyons Village also features six decked-out retired gondola cabins. The globes and gondolas will be out until Jan. 3.

Friday after Christmas, Park City’s galleries will open their doors for a holiday-themed gallery stroll.

The 16 galleries will extend their hours until 9 p.m. Friday.

And looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County will ring in the new year with a family-friendly celebration.

Kelly says there are two separate New Year’s Eve parties at the Park City Library and Kimball Art Center starting at noon.

“Noon Year's Eve is a great way for children to be able to participate in the New Year's Eve festivities, and it's something that takes place earlier in the day, so there are a lot of crafts and activities."

Kids can decorate crowns, craft air-dry clay picture frames and make their own confetti poppers. Both parties are $35 per child, adults are free.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.