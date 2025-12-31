Deadline approaching for Park City Council vacancy

Applicants must be registered Park City voters, have lived in the municipality for at least 12 consecutive months and have a primary residence within city limits for the duration of their term.

After the application period closes Jan. 5, the city council will conduct interviews with all qualified applicants during open meetings. The council plans to appoint the new councilmember at its Jan. 15 meeting.

The selected candidate will serve through the end of Dickey’s term which expires in 2028.

The application is available online.

