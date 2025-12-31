Park City Library celebrates ‘Noon Year's Eve’ with local families

The Park City Library was bustling with activity Wednesday afternoon as families with young children celebrated Noon Year’s Eve ahead of the actual New Year at midnight.

Throughout the first floor of the library, interactive craft stations were set up: a party hat featuring meteors and stars to color, a festive wreath made from two shades of green paper, a sparkly star wand for making wishes and a “noisemaker” made from a paper plate and dried beans to loudly ring in the new year.

Seven-year-old Indra Northwood’s favorite craft was the noisemaker, which was decked out with stickers and foam stars.

Her mom, Molly Guinan, said they attended the New Year’s celebration last year.

“There's a lot of kids from her school, and so it's kind of a nice after-the-holidays get together with all the parents and kids in one spot,” she said.

Five-year-old Blakely Key’s favorite activity was making a party hat.

“I'm using green on the stars, green on these little stars too, and red on these meteors, because I want to make them look like there’s fire on them, and then the moon's yellow,” she said.

She was excited to spend time with her grandma, visiting from Texas, and to spend the night at her cousins’ house.

1 of 2 — Noon Year's Eve Park City Library glitter star.JPG The Park City Library's Noon Year's Eve Party. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 2 — Noon Year's Eve Park City Library hat.JPG The Park City Library's Noon Year's Eve Party. Kristine Weller / KPCW

Andrew Woolford attended with his 5-year-old daughter Iris. She also favoured making party hats and colored hers purple.

“I love that the locals put on this event and allow our little kids to do a noon ball drop because they're not going to make it till midnight,” Woolford said.

The highlight of the Noon Year’s Eve party was the balloon drop. Counting down from five, the crowd cheered as the clock hit noon and balloons and confetti rained down from the second floor of the library.

Library Specialist Danielle Bean organized the event.

“I've gotten very good at tying balloons now, so not a skill I thought I'd learn at the library, but it is,” she laughed.

She said last year’s first-time event was a big success, so the library brought it back for 2025.

And with another year of success, the party will be back again ahead of 2027.

