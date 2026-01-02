© 2026 KPCW

New Park City Mayor, councilmembers to be sworn in Monday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:18 PM MST
A sign for Bob Wells Plaza below Park City's City Hall in the winter. Taken Jan. 2, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Park City Mayor-elect Ryan Dickey and councilmembers-elect Tana Toly and Diego Zegarra will be officially sworn into office Monday, Jan. 5.

The public ceremony at Bob Wells Plaza will also stream live on the city’s Facebook page.

Toly was elected to a second term on the council in November. This will be Zegarra’s first term on the council, after Jeremy Rubell lost his bid for reelection.

Dickey will take Mayor Nann Worel’s seat. She was elected as Park City’s first female mayor in 2022 but didn’t run for a second term last year.

The free event begins at 4 p.m. Monday below City Hall.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
