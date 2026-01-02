New Park City Mayor, councilmembers to be sworn in Monday

The public ceremony at Bob Wells Plaza will also stream live on the city’s Facebook page.

Toly was elected to a second term on the council in November. This will be Zegarra’s first term on the council, after Jeremy Rubell lost his bid for reelection.

Dickey will take Mayor Nann Worel’s seat. She was elected as Park City’s first female mayor in 2022 but didn’t run for a second term last year.

The free event begins at 4 p.m. Monday below City Hall.