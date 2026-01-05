© 2026 KPCW

Park City School District preschool enrollment opens this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:17 PM MST
The survey will inform businesses how their child care support compares to other companies of the same size.
Julia Shangarey
/
Adobe Stock
Enrollment for Park City School District’s preschool program opens Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 7 a.m.

The district’s program is open to families with 3- to 4-year-olds that live within district boundaries. There are both full-day and morning half-day options.

Enrollment is open through Jan. 23. Once accepted into the preschool program, parents will complete final enrollment in March.

Parents can enroll online, applications are available in English and Spanish.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver