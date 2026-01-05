Park City School District preschool enrollment opens this week
Enrollment for Park City School District’s preschool program opens Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 7 a.m.
The district’s program is open to families with 3- to 4-year-olds that live within district boundaries. There are both full-day and morning half-day options.
Enrollment is open through Jan. 23. Once accepted into the preschool program, parents will complete final enrollment in March.
Parents can enroll online, applications are available in English and Spanish.