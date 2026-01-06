© 2026 KPCW

Park City to conduct more prescribed burns after snowy start to 2026

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:20 PM MST
Fire crews conduct prescribed burns north of Jeremy in Summit County Dec. 2, 2025.
Utah Fire Info
Fire crews conduct prescribed burns north of Jeremy in Summit County Dec. 2, 2025.

Park City Municipal and Alpine Forestry will conduct prescribed burns near in Old Town starting Wednesday.

The burns are part of a seasonal project aimed at reducing wildfire fuels in forests near urban areas.

After a wet start to the new year and with an incoming storm, fire officials say conditions are good to conduct the pile burns.

Alpine Forestry will be burning near Ontario Mine Bench off Marsac Avenue Wednesday and around Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street Thursday. Operations will continue through Friday Jan. 9.

Smoke may be visible from the road and in the Park City area. Fire officials ask residents and visitors not to report any flames or smoke.

The burn project began in October to burn about 100 piles around the Ontario Mine Bench and on Treasure Hill. The project is expected to be completed in the spring.
