New details revealed in Boulder’s Sundance Film Festival bid

In the spring, a coalition including the city, Visit Boulder, the Boulder Chamber and CU Boulder offered Sundance $34 million in incentives for the next 10 years. That deal was on top of a separate $34 million tax credit from the state.

Now, the nonprofit Boulder Reporting Lab says a new agreement between the city, Sundance and Boulder’s Downtown Commercial District shares additional details about the city’s incentive package.

The agreement will allow the festival to occupy certain properties that could still be used to sell merchandise, food, tickets and other items at no cost.

The festival will also lease office space for administrative purposes.

The agreement doesn’t specify which city properties the festival will use.

During the 10-year commitment, Boulder will also provide Sundance with yearly incentives that include:

$150,000 worth of renewable energy credits to offset festival emissions

$355,000 worth of free bus transportation and 5,000 e-bike passes

$75,000 to support city staff assisting with permitting, event setup, street closures and trash removal

$200,000 worth of public safety staffing, including police, traffic control, and fire and EMS coverage

$500,000 worth of free parking in designated areas and assistance with street closures

Up to $250,000 from additional city tax revenue generated during January and February while the festival is underway



Back in Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox budgeted $3.5 million for the final festival after calling Park City home for 40 years. The Salt Lake Tribune reported in May 2025, Utah’s overall bid to keep Sundance tallied more than $12 million a year from the state and local governments.

The last Sundance Film Festival in Utah runs from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1. The Colorado will host its inaugural festival in 2027.