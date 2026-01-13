Park City Council interviews potential candidates for open seat

The Park City Council interviewed the 10 candidates vying for the seat Ryan Dickey left to become mayor at a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The council asked each candidate five predetermined questions including why the candidate wants to serve on the Park City Council and their previous experience. Other questions were about policy including how candidates would balance growth with open space and the city’s role in addressing housing affordability.

The Park City Council will appoint Dickey’s replacement at its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15, at City Hall.