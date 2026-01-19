Park City Nation to represent Utah at 2026 Olympics

Local mogul skier Nick Page is the most recent Park City athlete to make the team after a fifth place finish Jan. 16, in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.

Page was nominated to his second Olympic freestyle team with fellow Utahns Tess Johnson, Jaelin Kauf and first-time Olympian Elizabeth Lemley.

While some athletes on Team USA call other places home, many train and live part time in the Wasatch Back.

Youth Sports Alliance Director Emily Fisher said this group has been called the Park City Nation since 2010.

“We first started tracking them and it was something crazy, like Park City Nation went and finished 10th in the medal count,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday.

FULL INTERIVEW: Youth Sports Alliance's Emily Fisher and Heather Sims on KPCW'S "Local News Hour." Listen • 11:53

That’s 10th out of all nations at the Games.

“In 2022, Park City Nation was 20% of Team USA,” she said.

So far, more than two dozen winter athletes on Team USA are from this group.

Park City speed skater Casey Dawson and luge athlete Ashley Farquharson qualified for their second Olympics and another luge athlete, Matthew Greiner and freestyle skier Troy Podmilsak qualified for their first Games. Podmilsak’s teammate, Alex Hall will also make an appearance in Italy at his third Olympics.

Park City is represented on other national teams including Great Britain’s featuring Parkite and halfpipe skier Zoe Atkin. Local Alpine skier Winston Tang will compete at this year’s Olympics representing the tropical country in West Africa, Guinea-Bissau.

Part-time Parkite, full-time Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn will represent Team USA at her fifth Games.

Elsewhere in the state, bobsled athlete Kaysha Love is one of about 15 other Utah athletes headed to Italy including Utah Mammoth players.

Team USA’s full 2026 Olympic roster will be announced ahead of the opening ceremony Feb. 6.