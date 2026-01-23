Fifth annual Park City Fashion Week to bring style back to Old Town

Park City Fashion Week is returning to Main Street for its fifth annual event.

Fashion week founder Kim Kienow said she was inspired to start the event in 2020 after attending Sundance and saw the role fashion plays in the festival. After the inaugural event at the Marquis building, Fashion Week skipped the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park City Fashion Week then found a home at Goldner Hirsch in Deer Valley for a few years but has brought the event back to the Marquis on Main Street for 2026.

Though dubbed fashion "week" Kienow said the show runs one day, typically during Sundance. She said the first fashion week focused on local Utah talent.

“We have really incredibly talented designers here in Utah, many that show out New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, some that have competed on the popular show ‘Project Runway,’” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Fashion Week founder Kim Kienow Listen • 14:32

She said some participating designers only show at the Park City event.

“We have some return designers that we have back that have shown before, that are local, and they tend to only show at this show,” she said. “And so it's really exciting, because if you want to see their new designs, you need to see them here.”

This year, Kienow said designers from Denver and Texas will join local fashion creators.

The 2026 Park City Fashion Week is Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Marquis. The event is sold out but Kienow advises locals to keep an eye out for more events even as Sundance leaves for Colorado next year.