Free concert on Main Street celebrates historic Sundance films
The concert will feature songs and soundtracks from previous Sundance films that premiered in Park City.
Locals and visitors are invited to a free street concert at the top of Park City’s Main Street Sunday to celebrate the sounds of Sundance.
The Number Ones will be joined by special guest The Pickpockets for a three hour set of iconic songs featured in film festival movies and soundtracks.
The music begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at the top of Main St.