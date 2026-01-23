© 2026 KPCW

Free concert on Main Street celebrates historic Sundance films

By Sydney Weaver
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:11 PM MST
Main Street closed to cars for a second year during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The stage will be set up at the top of Park City's Main Street which is closed to cars for the annual Sundance Film Festival.

The concert will feature songs and soundtracks from previous Sundance films that premiered in Park City.

Locals and visitors are invited to a free street concert at the top of Park City’s Main Street Sunday to celebrate the sounds of Sundance.

The Number Ones will be joined by special guest The Pickpockets for a three hour set of iconic songs featured in film festival movies and soundtracks.

The music begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at the top of Main St.
Sydney Weaver
