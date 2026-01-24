Marquis Park City cancels some Sundance shows after not meeting emergency regulations

Thousands were disappointed the opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival as Main Street event space The Marquis Park City canceled shows.

According to posts on Instagram and Facebook , the venue’s Saturday event featuring DJ Seven Lion was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The posts also state the Marquis “made every effort to ensure this event could move forward” and is “truly disappointed it could not.”

Other posts on social media from ticket holders said Friday night shows were also cancelled.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said the Marquis had to cancel events because the building’s life safety systems don’t meet code.

“We have met with the owner several times within the past couple weeks, the past month, and even the past six months, and they just weren't able to get everything lined up before the Sundance events started,” he said.

Owens said the biggest issues are deficiencies in the venue’s sprinkler and fire alarm system, which are two of the biggest life safety systems. There are also smaller systems needing adjustments.

He said every building goes through a permitting process when it’s modified and sometimes safety updates are simple. However, the work at the Marquis is more complicated.

“It's a building that has the potential to have a lot of people in there. Alcohol is being served. It's a loud environment,” Owens said. “The fire code is very, very strict on what requirements have to be met.”

Owens referenced recent fire disasters to explain why meeting code is so important and has gotten stricter over the years. About 40 people were killed in a fire at a Swiss bar’s New Year’s celebration this year and there have been several apartment building fires across the U.S. also resulting in the loss of life.

Owens said the ball is now in the Marquis’s court; it must complete steps to bring the building up to code. Once it’s ready, Owens said the Park City Fire District can inspect it and mark it ready for events.

Those who purchased tickets through TIXR will get refunds automatically. Tickets purchased through a third-party reseller must reach out directly for a refund.

