2026 Sundance Film Festival projects acquired by A24, Neon

Indiewire reports the Olivia Wilde and Annapurna Pictures film “The Invite,” entered a competitive 72-hour bidding marathon after its premier with A24 coming out on top.

Distributors including Neon, Focus Features, Netflix and Warner Bros. fought for the film, with the final bidding in the eight-figure range late Tuesday night Jan. 27. Bidding began around $10 million.

The entertainment company is also the distributor for Aidan Zamiri’s “The Moment,” one of three films starring Charlie XCX. The movie also became one of A24’s fastest-selling limited releases and will get a wider release Feb. 6.

A24 also acquired the horror film “Undertone” before the 2026 festival in Park City. Deadline reports the company secured the distribution rights in August 2025 after its July premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada.

“Leviticus,” directed by Adrian Chiarella, was acquired by Neon in a seven-figure deal that closed Tuesday, Jan. 27. It is the company’s second horror movie deal to come out of Sundance.

More films came into the festival with distributors. That includes two sport premieres, “The Brittany Griner Story” and “Give Me the Ball” about Billy Jean King. ESPN signed onto both films before the festival began.

Also in Sundance’s premiere category, “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist,” “In the Blink of an Eye,” “Queen of Chess” and “Time and Water” entered Park City’s final festival with distributors in hand.

The midnight film “Saccharine” and world documentary “One in a Million” were also picked up ahead of the festival.

In 2021, Apple made the largest deal in Sundance’s history when it purchased the rights to “CODA,” for more than $25 million, according to Deadline.