An NBA star just won a top award at the Sundance Film Festival

Stephen Curry will have a new trophy to put with his basketball accolades: A movie he co-directed won the top prize for short films at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Curry and co-director Ben Proudfoot were named winners of Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize for short films for their documentary “The Baddest Speechwriter of All,” in a ceremony Tuesday night in Park City.

Curry was expected to be in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, when his Golden State Warriors play the Utah Jazz in the Delta Center.

The short documentary spotlights Clarence B. Jones, speechwriter for the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. In the film, Jones, now 93, reflects on his time working with King.

A three-person jury — director A.V. Rockwell (“A Thousand and One”); Liv Constable-Maxwell, publishing director of the publisher Mack; and actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) — chose the award winners among 54 titles. Most of those films can be viewed on the festival’s online portal, Thursday through Sunday.

