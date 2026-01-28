© 2026 KPCW

An NBA star just won a top award at the Sundance Film Festival

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:39 PM MST
NBA basketball player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors poses during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City.
Chris Pizzello
/
AP
NBA basketball player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors poses during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

The honor is for a short documentary about someone close to Martin Luther King Jr.

Stephen Curry will have a new trophy to put with his basketball accolades: A movie he co-directed won the top prize for short films at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Curry and co-director Ben Proudfoot were named winners of Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize for short films for their documentary “The Baddest Speechwriter of All,” in a ceremony Tuesday night in Park City.

Curry was expected to be in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, when his Golden State Warriors play the Utah Jazz in the Delta Center.

The short documentary spotlights Clarence B. Jones, speechwriter for the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. In the film, Jones, now 93, reflects on his time working with King.

A three-person jury — director A.V. Rockwell (“A Thousand and One”); Liv Constable-Maxwell, publishing director of the publisher Mack; and actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) — chose the award winners among 54 titles. Most of those films can be viewed on the festival’s online portal, Thursday through Sunday.

Read Sean P. Means' full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
The Salt Lake Tribune
