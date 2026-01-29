© 2026 KPCW

Park City Mountain to welcome February Snow Moon with evening celebration

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:13 PM MST
Skiers hiking up Homerun at Park City Mountain January 2026.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Skiers hiking up Homerun at Park City Mountain January 2026.

As the Snow Moon rises Sunday, Park City Mountain will enjoy it with free hot cocoa and cookies.

Park City will celebrate February’s first full moon with hopes it will bring more snow.

The Snow Moon is the name for February’s full moon, typically marking the time of year with the heaviest snowfall in North America and Europe.

As of Jan. 29, there was no snow in the forecast for the Wasatch Back as more than 90% of Utah experiences drought conditions.

Local bakery, Auntie Em’s will be at the base of First Time from 6 to 8 p.m. for free cookies and hot cocoa for pre- or post-skiing up Homerun.

Park City Mountain offers free uphill to skiers and splitboarders seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Park City Mountain is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver