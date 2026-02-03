Construction fire outside Park City High School under investigation

Connor Thomas Crews extinguish a construction fire at the Park City High School Feb. 3, 2026.

Fire officials are investigating what sparked a fire outside Park City High School near the turf field Tuesday evening.

The Park City Fire District arrived around 5:40 p.m. to find a construction trailer engulfed in flames near Dozier Field.

Crews had the fire contained shortly after 6 p.m.

Park City Fire District Assistant Chief Sean Briley said propane tanks were found near the trailer but it is unclear if they were involved in the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.