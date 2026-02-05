© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City police arrest suspected car thief after helicopter search

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM MST
The intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Sunnyside Drive is seen in Old Town Park City.
Ryan Tishken
/
Adobe Stock
The intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Sunnyside Drive, beneath the Aerie neighborhood, is seen in Old Town Park City.

Officers arrested the 58-year-old in the Aerie neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted with a search above Park City around 4 p.m. Feb. 4 after a man fled a Kearns Boulevard traffic stop.

An affidavit supporting the 58-year-old man’s arrest says license plate readers caught a vehicle registered as stolen traveling into Park City on Kearns.

It also says an officer attempted to stop the driver in a hotel parking lot, but the man fled in a black Toyota and triggered a short pursuit.

Park City police say they ended the chase after five minutes since the man drove recklessly through heavy car and pedestrian traffic, running stop signs and heading the wrong way on a one-way street.

That’s when the DPS helicopter was called in to help.

The man was found about 20 minutes later in the Aerie neighborhood above Deer Valley Drive after the Summit County dispatch center received a report of an abandoned car, the same Toyota. Park City police tackled him about 75 yards from the vehicle.

They took him to Summit County jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including theft, drug paraphernalia possession, reckless driving and various traffic infractions.

The man is being held without bail but had not been formally charged as of Feb. 5.

A check of Utah court records shows the man has a felony criminal history dating back to 1996, and police say he told them he is on probation.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas