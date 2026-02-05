Park City police arrest suspected car thief after helicopter search

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted with a search above Park City around 4 p.m. Feb. 4 after a man fled a Kearns Boulevard traffic stop.

An affidavit supporting the 58-year-old man’s arrest says license plate readers caught a vehicle registered as stolen traveling into Park City on Kearns.

It also says an officer attempted to stop the driver in a hotel parking lot, but the man fled in a black Toyota and triggered a short pursuit.

Park City police say they ended the chase after five minutes since the man drove recklessly through heavy car and pedestrian traffic, running stop signs and heading the wrong way on a one-way street.

That’s when the DPS helicopter was called in to help.

The man was found about 20 minutes later in the Aerie neighborhood above Deer Valley Drive after the Summit County dispatch center received a report of an abandoned car, the same Toyota. Park City police tackled him about 75 yards from the vehicle.

They took him to Summit County jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including theft, drug paraphernalia possession, reckless driving and various traffic infractions.

The man is being held without bail but had not been formally charged as of Feb. 5.

A check of Utah court records shows the man has a felony criminal history dating back to 1996, and police say he told them he is on probation.