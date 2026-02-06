‘Real Housewives,’ Alex Cooper’s ‘Unwell,’ ‘The Chosen,’ get incentives to film in Utah

The Utah Film Commission has approved three new productions for state film incentives with projects in Juab, Salt Lake, Summit and Utah counties this year.

The projects are expected to bring more than $11 million to Utah’s economy and create more than 175 new jobs.

Utah Office of Tourism and Film managing director Natalie Randall says film is a key aspect in Utah’s economy, especially with uncertainties in other areas of tourism.

“We continue to think about the development within the space, leaning into those additional product offerings that we have: astrotourism, agritourism, film tourism, to name a few that are also relevant in the Park City, Summit [County] region,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday.

FULL INTERIVEW: Utah Office of Tourism and Film managing director Natalie Randall Listen • 9:20

Utah tourism generates more than $3 billion in direct visitor spending. Randall says the industry generates almost 165,000 jobs across the state and $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.

This year, Utah will provide $12 million to rural film incentives , about the same as previous years. But, lower spending is expected, with priority given to projects with the highest rural economic impact and geographic reach.

Alex Cooper and her media and lifestyle brand, Unwell, will film “The Unwell Winter Games” in Park City in February, 2026. The competition series will feature Olympic-like competitions between teams of celebrities, athletes and internet personalities.

Also in February, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 7 starts production in Salt Lake County before “The Chosen” returns to film in the spring.