Park City students participate in French exchange through sister city program

Every two years, almost 20 Park City High School students visit Courchevel, France, for a 10-day family immersion program .

Exchange board member Tina Quayle said Courchevel and Park City became sister cities in 1984 by forming a formally recognized partnership. Sister city programs connect communities from different countries to foster cross-cultural understanding and friendship.

“When we started this sister city, they hoped to be an Olympic Village, and we also hoped to be an Olympic venue,” Quayle said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday . “Unbeknownst to us, they became an Olympic venue in ‘92 and us in 2002, and it kind of makes me teary-eyed now to think that here we go again in 2030 and 2034. So you really couldn't have a better marriage in terms of a sister city.”

Park City and Courchevel first began the student exchange trips about two decades ago. Quayle said the selection process has been difficult as the program gets twice as many applicants as it has spots.

With French immersion programs at Trailside and Jeremy Ranch elementaries, Quayle said a lot of kids are itching to practice their language skills in a native speaking country.

Park City High’s Maizy Binger is one of the students participating in the 2026 exchange. She’s been learning French for five years and is taking Advanced Placement French this year for college credit.

“My brother participated a few years ago, and he talked very highly of the program, made me want to go as well,” Binger said. “I also just love the French culture. I've been around it since I was a little kid, so it’s very exciting.”

Binger is excited to live with a French family in Corchevel during the trip and improve her French-speaking skills. The program also features daily programming including about five days of skiing.

Students will travel to France on Thursday, Feb. 12. Their French counterparts will visit Park City for 10 days in July.

The program already has hiking and Jordanelle Reservoir visit plans.

