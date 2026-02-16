2026 Sundance award-winner acquired in 7-figure deal

Sumerian Pictures bought the critically acclaimed Sundance premiere on Feb. 14 ahead of the film’s screening at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival later this month.

The film, featuring Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan and Phillip Ettinger, was written, produced and directed by Beth de Araújo.

“Josephine” won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for a dramatic film at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City. It was Araújo’s second feature after her 2022 debut “Soft & Quiet” that premiered at SXSW and was acquired by Blumhouse.