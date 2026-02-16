© 2026 KPCW

2026 Sundance award-winner acquired in 7-figure deal

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 16, 2026 at 2:36 PM MST

The 2026 Sundance U.S. Dramatic film competition winner “Josephine” was purchased in a competitive seven-figure deal by an industry newcomer.

Sumerian Pictures bought the critically acclaimed Sundance premiere on Feb. 14 ahead of the film’s screening at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival later this month.

The film, featuring Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan and Phillip Ettinger, was written, produced and directed by Beth de Araújo.

“Josephine” won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for a dramatic film at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City. It was Araújo’s second feature after her 2022 debut “Soft & Quiet” that premiered at SXSW and was acquired by Blumhouse.
