© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Farmers Market winter popup brings local creations to Snyderville Basin

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:44 PM MST
Work form a vendor at the Park Silly Holiday Bazaar.
Park Silly Sunday Market
Work form a vendor at the Park Silly Holiday Bazaar. More local work will be displayed at the Park Cit Farmers Market's winter popup starting Feb. 19.

The Park City Farmers Market is opening for a special winter market at Junction Commons.

Starting Feb. 19, local artisans, farmers, producers and makers will bring their seasonal staples, handmade items and fresh-baked goods to the Snyderville Basin shopping center.

The market is open Thursdays to Sundays through the spring in the building next to Abercrombie & Fitch in the upper section of the outlets.

Junction Commons is a financial supporter of KPCW.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver