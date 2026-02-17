Park City Farmers Market winter popup brings local creations to Snyderville Basin
The Park City Farmers Market is opening for a special winter market at Junction Commons.
Starting Feb. 19, local artisans, farmers, producers and makers will bring their seasonal staples, handmade items and fresh-baked goods to the Snyderville Basin shopping center.
The market is open Thursdays to Sundays through the spring in the building next to Abercrombie & Fitch in the upper section of the outlets.
