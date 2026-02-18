Dry winter helps Park City recreation projects progress

Park City began construction on two major capital projects in August: building a new community center in City Park and upgrading the leisure and lap pools at the MARC .

With this winter’s unseasonably warm weather and lack of snowfall, Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the community center, “The Mine,” is ahead of schedule.

“They will be finishing all the cement block masonry work this month,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “That is about a month ahead of where we had originally planned. So the project's moving along quickly.”

Crews are also finalizing the playground equipment. Fisher said the building will really begin taking shape in early March, when crews will start installing the steel frame.

The $19 million, 15,000-square-foot facility is set to open by the end of the year.

Construction on the MARC’s $9 million leisure and lap pools project is also going well. Fisher said the lap pool has been excavated and crews will pour its footings in the next couple of weeks.

Fisher said concrete for the leisure pool has already been poured.

“The pool is a Myrtha pool, so it's put together with aluminum panels, the walls, and then they pour the bottom of the pool, and then there's a surface, a liner that gets adhered to the bottom,” he said.

When complete, the 25-yard lap pool will increase from six to eight lanes and the leisure pool will have what’s called “zero-entry access,” which means there will be a gradual slope into the water mimicking a natural beach. The leisure pool will also have a new slide and rock climbing wall.

They are scheduled to open by June.

Once both projects are complete, Fisher said the city will have more space for programming. The archery and youth karate programs will move to the community center to free up space at the MARC, and the community center will be able to host 150 kids for summer camp instead of just 90.